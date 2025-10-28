Old treasure

Sedibeng Foundation give the elderly a new lease of life

The Sedibeng Foundation, a visionary movement started by Tshepelo Kowa-Ambrose, is changing the narrative of aging in Botswana.

Founded in April 2024, the Non-Government Organisation (NGO) is dedicated to supporting senior citizens, providing safe spaces for socialising, learning and staying active.

‘Sedibeng’, which means ‘a well’ or ‘source of water’ in Setswana, perfectly encapsulates the foundation’s mission: to be a life-giving source of support for the elderly.

Based in Kopong, with an outreach that stretches to surrounding villages, the NGO was born out of Kowa-Ambrose’s hunger to help.

The 46-year-old felt compelled to act after spotting a gaping hole.

She realised most programs were fully focused on younger generations, leaving the elderly to grapple with issues like social isolation, limited access to healthcare, and a lack of support with financial and digital literacy, and even Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“The inspiration came from seeing the struggles of elderly people in Botswana; the gap I saw was not only about services but also about knowledge, educating families, communities, and policymakers about what healthy and dignified aging truly means,” explains Kowa-Ambrose, who is originally from Mogoditshane.

Along with her devoted team of 13 volunteers, the Sedibeng crew create spaces where older people can thrive physically, mentally and emotionally.

This holistic ethos is the driving force behind every program and initiative the foundation run.

“We view an older person not just as a patient but as a parent, a teacher and a custodian of culture,” states Kowa-Ambrose, adding they subscribe to a community-centric model for maximum impact.

“Instead of offering a one-size-fits-all solution, we tailor our activities to meet specific community needs. In some areas, this might mean offering exercise sessions and literacy classes, while in others, it could involve providing access to legal advice or organising social gatherings to combat loneliness,” she explains.

One of their most successful undertakings is Care Connect Days, which bring a range of professionals, including doctors, lawyers, physiotherapists and mental health specialists, directly to seniors for free consultations.

Free haircuts and styling, as well as massages, are part of the package, as are traditional games to keep the golden oldies entertained and stimulated.

The foundation also runs exercise classes at their Kopong center two times a week. These sessions focus on mobility and balance to address non-communicable diseases.

Wellness Days are also organised to reach communities outside of Kopong.

Besides the big, beaming smiles and re-kindled spark in the eyes of those they help, Sedibeng measure success through a combination of quantitative data and qualitative stories.

While they track attendance rates and improvements in health indicators, they also treasure testimonials from seniors who have experienced renewed confidence, joy and independence.

“One of our elderly members in Kopong, who had been housebound for months, joined our sessions. She openly told the crowd how she feels renewed, visible and a part of something again, not forgotten. Her words reflect the heart of our work, which is restoring belonging and dignity to those who often feel forgotten by society,” says Kowan-Ambrose, adding it is testimonies like these that make it all worthwhile.

Their good work has not gone unnoticed, with NMG Administrators Botswana donating P100, 000 to the organisation earlier this month.

Despite such generous backing, the foundation still faces challenges, primarily funding and a lack of shelter, which hinders services during harsh weather.

They address these by actively engaging with government bodies, corporate partners and the community to showcase their impact.

“The foundation also thrives on collaborations with private clinics, hospitals, legal firms, universities, and faith-based organisations, which offer vital services for free,” adds the grateful philanthropist.

Looking to the future, Kowa-Ambrose has a big, bold vision for her NGO.

“In the next 5-10 years, I envision a nation-wide network of Sedibeng Healthy Aging Social Clubs across Botswana; I believe aging is not a burden, it is a gift to be honored,” she reiterates.

The community can get involved by providing funding, volunteering their time, or donating resources like exercise equipment and food items. By spreading awareness, all can contribute to a society that values and prepares for the journey of healthy aging.