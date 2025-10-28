Blind devotion

Mnangagwa’s two-year wish to be granted

Zanu-PF and politics continue to dominate the news and look likely to hog the headlines for days to come.

At their just ended conference, ruling party members resolved to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by a further two years meaning he will now rule until 2030, by which time he will be 88 years old.

They affirmed that Mnangagwa’s ‘visionary’ leadership, marked by ‘stability, economic recovery and transformative national development’, must continue to guide the nation beyond the current constitutional term.

Reading the above statement, one would swear these supporters are talking of a different Zimbabwe, because in the Zimbabwe we live in, there is not even the slightest hint of an economic recovery to brag about.

By the way, local media believe this is already a done deal, stating the constitutional amendment will not go through a referendum but will instead be taken straight to parliament where it will be rubber stamped by money hungry MPs, who would already have been paid for their compliance.

Of course the opposition is saying they will fight this through the courts but history has taught us that in most cases, battling Zanu-PF in courts is a waste of time.

Writing on X, opposition figure, Nelson Chamisa declared “Zanu-PF resolutions bind Zanu-PF and her members not Zimbabwe and her people,” insinuating that Zimbos outside of the ruling party will resist this outcome.

Rousing words, but as someone pointed out on the same platform, in reality nothing moves Zimbos; we are just a docile lot that only ‘fight’ through social media and still expect concrete results.

Perhaps the likes of Chamisa are also to blame.

Since the ‘death’ of his party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) at the hands of the ruling party, Chamisa has not been active in politics, keeping his cards close to his chest.

So basically, for now there is a leadership vacuum, or should I say there is no opposition party to fight Zanu PF or at least lead the people into some action.

What is also interesting to note is that Vice President, Constatino Chiwenga, who many thought would fight tooth and nail to stop the 2030 agenda seems to have failed, at least for now.

Some people have already written the former General off, saying he will be dealt with accordingly for daring to challenge his boss while some are saying he is an intelligent soldier who should never be taken for granted.

I am also sure he knew what he was up against when he decided to oppose the status quo, so for now we will sit and wait to watch more drama as and when it unfolds.