Grief on hold

Pitso family to bury ashes tomorrow despite lingering body swap mystery



Despite DNA tests failing to confirm the identity of the deceased, heartbroken relatives of the late Kagiso Pitso have taken the painful decision to lay to rest ashes believed to be his, following an alleged body mix-up at Thamaga Lyn’s Mortuary this week.



The Pitso family in Moshupa have told of how Kagiso’s body was mistakenly collected by another bereaved family from Gakgatla village, who unknowingly cremated him in accordance with their cultural traditions.



The ashes, now in the Pitso family’s possession, were reportedly recovered after the cremation and handed over to them by police.

The family had hoped that DNA testing would confirm whether the ashes belonged to Kagiso and finally put their doubts to rest.



Kagiso’s uncle, Mothibedi Mmamonisi Pitso however said their hopes were dashed after investigators informed them that the tests were inconclusive because the cremation process and chemicals used had destroyed the genetic material needed for identification.

“We only agreed to take these ashes and bury them because mortuary staff told us that the place where Kagiso’s body had been kept was empty. They said the body that remained at the mortuary belonged to the family believed to have mistakenly taken Kagiso’s body for cremation,” said Pitso.

He said the family remains unhappy with the explanations provided so far and is still seeking answers regarding the circumstances that led to the alleged body swap.

“We are not satisfied, but we will bury these ashes tomorrow. After the burial, we will continue demanding answers and decide on the next steps to take,” he said.