Fight over Khama continues

A fight for former President Ian Khama's allegiance has reached new heights within the two warring factions at Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

One faction that wants Khama as party president has taken a decision to form a new party to be led by Khama while a rival faction led by party president, Biggie Butale, wants Khama to remain their Patron.

Last weekend Butale's faction watered down recent overtones of animosity with Khama, pledging their loyalty and camaraderie to the former state president and describing him as their own.

When addressing a rally in Maunatlala, Butale said that ...