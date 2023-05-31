Ecoplexus investor loses in court

WATCH: An investor in the infamous Ecoplexus Scheme left the Gaborone High Court devastated after she was ordered to pay the costs for her urgent application. Grace Hope Muboko had approached the court seeking an order to compel FNB Botswana to disclose the names of account holders in which she deposited her money as investments. […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Ecoplexus, Gaborone High Court, Grace Hope Muboko
Click to comment