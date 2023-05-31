Connect with us

News

Ecoplexus investor loses in court

WATCH: An investor in the infamous Ecoplexus Scheme left the Gaborone High Court devastated after she was ordered to pay the costs for her urgent application. Grace Hope Muboko had approached the court seeking an order to compel FNB Botswana to disclose the names of account holders in which she deposited her money as investments. […]

