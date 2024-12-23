Festive Gig-Guide

As the year winds up, we are wrapping it to a fun filled groove around the country. Events promoters have the festivals lined up from the 24th to the 31st to keep the fun lovers on their toes as they celebrate the festive season.

MMADINARE XMAS BASH

The bash is for all at L’Amour Gardens on Christmas day, young and older. From 10am to 5 pm it will be family time and after 6 children will not be allowed in. the crème de la crème of the industry, Han C, Chrispin the Drummer will be bringing in entertainment alongside Pro Sleet, Sushi, Sfooh, Gamma, Buckz, Lapsoul just to mention a few. With 150 you get a standard ticket, 250 a golden circle ticket and all the tickets will be sold at the gate.

IKA FEST 2.0

Ikalanga international festival presents to you ATI, Lizibo, Sereetsi and The Natives, Nkwita, Lioness Ratang, Apollo D, Bangu, Sean Pink, Girly, Mshilo, Zana, Chris Robson just to mention a few. The festival will be held at Agro forestry garden center in Tutume on the 26th. There will be a special appearance by Mrs Malebeswa Tracy Chaba-Disang P200 gets you a standard ticket, VIP P1000.

MAKOBO INVASION

Makobo is the place to be on the 27th at Ntswaki farm. Kwasakwasa legends being Franco and Jefff Matheatau will be entertaining the night crawlers with their live bands. Other artists to grace the night will be Tshepo G, Danny Base, Mahempe, Mc Prince, DJ Cannon, DJ Laza, Dj Shaba, Francistown cultural ensemble and many more. P50 gets you in before 12 and after 12 is P70.

HEYANA

Kanye and surrounding areas, Heyana culture experience festival will be showcasing the hospitable culture of the village of Kanye. 28 December international and local artists will be bringing in their talent to people oﬀering a unique platform for brand visibility and community engagement. The event will be held at Mmakgodumo gardens where artist like Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Dr Malinga, Nobuhle, Tsekeleleke, Culture Spears, Vee Mampeezy, Khoisan, Lioness Ratang and many more will be performing. Tickets go for P100 early bird, P150 single, P250 double, P200 at the gate and VVIP P1000.

MOTLOUTSE CAMP CHAIR

Motloutse Leisure Gardens on the 28th will be bringing artists like Kablo Tiro, Chrispin the Drummer, African Yard, Bunny, Taitha, Kham, Scheno, Skhebo, Lapsoul, Groovy Spin, Blade, Malwela Ngwao just to mention a few. Tickets are P120 early bird, P150 limited, P250 double and kids for P50. The event starts in the morning until late.

MONATE WA GOSHWE MUSIC FESTIVAL

All roads will be leading to Goshwe village on the 29th where music legends like Franco and Slizer will be performing. The event will be held at a new stadium, Onky Sports Complex. Artists like Mc Maswe, Ramozara, Tumza, Nkwita, Beauty Queens, Nyanyinga Dze Tjilenje just to mention a few will be there. To secure you a spot, get a standard ticket for P80. Worry less with a parking space, as it will be free coupled with super tight security.

CHOBE CARNIVAL NEW YEARS COUNTODWN FETSIVAL

As we will be cruising to the year 2025, Chobe Carnival (Kazungula Ferry) is calling for the countdown to the New Year festival. Keeping you awake until next year will be Vee Mmpeezy, Lioness Ratang, Dj Latimmy, Dr Tawanda, Dj Stunna, Priscilla K and many others. Mc’s for the night are Bangu, Alpha and Paul.

COOLER BOX AND CAMP CHAIR NEW YEAR’S EVE PICNIC

Molapo Leisure Gardens will be bringing in entertainment with Jonny Mokhali, DJ Khenzo, DJ Shabbo, Ozi F Teddy, Tumza and Captain Dira, Maftown, Howard, Jerry kid and others on the night of the 31st. It’s an all white affair family and the tickets are available and go for P150. Kids above 5 year’s entrance are P50. The event kickstarts at 10am until 5am.

KANYE FESTIVE EXPLOSION

Get ready for the 4th Kanye Festive Explosion (K.F.X), taking place on December 21st at Makgodumo Dam. This exciting event is set to be the ultimate holiday celebration for Bangwaketse returning home for Christmas. Headlining the festivities are South African music stars, including the Lekompo queen Kharisma, chart-topping Scott Maphuma, and rising hip-hop sensation Maglera Doe Boy. Local favorites like DJ Bunny, Robotic, Juu Matere, and Chokoma will also be lighting up the stage for an unforgettable night of entertainment. Tickets are available for P150 (early bird), P200 (standard), and P250 at the gate.

BORN AND RAISED

The much awaited and one of the most popular festivals that draws large attendance, will take place on Saturday, 21st at Serowe Sports Complex. On the line up for the 8th edition will be, South African Kelvin Momo, Oscar Mbo, Morda, Sun EL Musician, Revolution, Simmy and DJ Fresh. A.T.I, Franco and Afro Musica, Han C, Charma Gal, Juu Matere, Dr Vom, Kabelo Tiro and Matsieng. MCs will be Hey Nyeenah, T.H.A.B.O, King B and Nays. The VIP tickets have been sold out and standard is P250.

SEHITHWA FESTIVE BASH

After last year’s highly successful opener, Medikhel Entertainment are back with the second edition of their Christmas cracker, Sehithwa Festive Bash.

The x-mas excitement takes place at 3 Way Gardens. With fun-lovers spoilt for choice on the big day, having a variety of gigs to choose from, organisers have put together a strong line-up to attract the crowds. Performers include: Juu Matere, MBM Ben, Mutjanga, Amattn 303, Tulii, Nature BW and the versatile, DJ Yun K Shirley.

Tickets are going for: Early Bird P100, Standard P150 or else it’s P200 at the gate and P250 for Doubles.

EASY B’S HOMECOMING

The brilliant Easy B will host his 16th edition of the annual Homecoming Concert on Christmas Eve (24th December) at Matswelo Hotel in Mahalapye.

The show starts at 12 noon and continues through to 0600hrs on Christmas morning. The entertainment is set to flow non-stop with a stellar cast of big-name performers taking to the stage. With the likes of: Murumba Pitch, Mthunzi, DJ Fresh, Dalom Kids, Prince Kaybee, Charma Gal, Vee Mampeezy, Han C, Ntando Ya Mahlubi, Torque Muziq, Swag Kids DJs, and Tee Jay supplying the live tunes, quality is guaranteed! MC duties are in the capable hands of Hey Nyeenah while the decks will be controlled by: DJ Bunny, Dicks on the Deck, Teaz, Le Spooner DJ, Hapex Guru, Rosey Shades DJs, Pearluza, Rudo, Mt Yummy, Khebah and Lay Low.

Tickets are going for P150 standard and P200 at the gate.

GAABO MOTHO

The highly anticipated 9th edition of Gaabo Motho is set to take over Dladleng Recreational Park on December 24, 2024. The event will feature an impressive lineup of international stars from South Africa, including DJ Maphorisa, Uncool MC, Aymos, Daliwonga, and Lemcrazy. Adding to the excitement, local favorites such as Chokoma, Charmagal, HanC, DJ Fresh, and the Ubuntu Band will also be performing. Tickets are available at P250 at the gate and P200 for standard entry, with early bird tickets already sold out. It’s going to be a night full of unforgettable performances and good vibes.