Celeb edition with Danielle Swagger

Danielle Swagger is a Motswana rapper, model and entrepreneur based in Reunion Island, France. Five years ago, she met a French Music Consultant who did not only sweep her off her feet, but also persuaded her to move her life and music halfway across the world.

The creative who hails from Tonota is now making remarkable strides in the international music and modelling market.

Read on to learn more about her journey.

Who is Danielle Swagger?

My real name is Boitumelo Ben, a 29- year- old rapper, entrepreneur and model from Tonota.

I grew up in Gaborone, but I am currently based in Fr...