Senior Oat collaborates with local artists

SOUTH AFRICAN STAR: Senior Oat

Upcoming album to feature Scar, Ms Abbey, Chello and Andriana Local artists Ms Abbey, Scar, Chello and Andriana will feature on South African Deep House sensation Senior Oat's next album. The Limpopo-born artist confirmed this in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment. The producer and vocalist blew up in 2022 after releasing All in you, […]

