First Bet Placed. First Winners Crowned

Sunbet Botswana’s Historic Participation at the Motokwe Champions Cup

Big Wins, and a Stake in the Ground. Sunbet Botswana launches at the Motokwe Champions Cup

This weekend marked a significant milestone in the partnership between Sunbet Botswana, the Botswana Gambling Authority and Batswana.

In partnership with TT Horse Racing and Livestock, Sunbet was unveiled as the official sports betting partner of the 2024 Motokwe Champions Cup, by bringing an exciting new dimension to this prestigious event, offering Batswana the chance to place their very first bets on the races.

The partnership with TT Horse Racing underscores Sunbet’s commitment to supporting and developing the local horse racing industry while promoting responsible and secure betting practices.

This collaboration represents the beginning of a new era in Botswana’s sports betting landscape, with Sunbet being the first-ever operator to allow local bettors to participate in horse racing events.

“We are deeply honoured to be part of the annual Champions Cup, where we had the privilege of offering Batswana the exciting opportunity to place their very first bets on the races,” said Tshiamo Motsumi, Managing Director of Sunbet Botswana.

“This partnership is a proud moment for Sunbet, as we help break new ground in the Botswana’s betting industry and work together to contribute to the growth of horse racing in the country. We are not just here to offer betting opportunities to Batswana, but to educate and inspire the community with our industry knowledge.”

The event itself saw a remarkable response, with over 350 bets placed in one day.

Education about how to place bets was coupled with gambling education to ensure an exciting and responsible time was had by punters.

This strong turnout highlighted the growing appetite for betting among Batswana, as well as the community’s enthusiasm for participating in a new dimension of horse racing.

The largest bet placed was P1,000 for a potential win of P7,000, and the highest single payout was P2,400 from a P100 bet.

A payout that was claimed by a long time attendee of the event, who has supported the Champions Cup for the past four years.

Head of Special Projects at Sunbet Botswana, Mukhethwa Nyase added, “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with TT Horse Racing and to support this incredible event. Our approach to betting is rooted in education, and at the Champions Cup, we focused on simplifying the experience for participants. By offering fixed-odds win and place markets, we were able to engage the community while teaching them about the betting process, which is relatively new to some.”

Sunbet Botswana would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Botswana Gambling Authority for granting the company its first-ever license to operate betting in the country.

This license not only enables Sunbet to bring responsible gaming to Batswana but also strengthens the company’s dedication to providing a safe and secure betting environment.

“This is only the beginning of our journey in Botswana, and we are excited for what the future holds,” added Motsumi. “Our mission is to continue to support the growth of the horse racing industry and help shape a sustainable, responsible, and thriving betting market in Botswana.”

As part of its continued commitment to educating and engaging the community, Sunbet is launching a new website – sunbet.co.bw – and will be opening retail stores across the country, while looking to expand its presence at future events to deepen its involvement with the local racing community.

The company remains dedicated to ensuring that Batswana have access to a seamless, user-friendly, and secure betting experience as part of the wider vision to elevate Botswana’s sports betting industry.