Divided by mis-trust

Tension is building up among a small population of 360 people in Ditshiping village due to an ongoing fiasco between two development trusts in the village, Honey Guide Adventure Trust (HGAT) and Okavango Kopano Mokoro Community Trust (OKMCT).

At the core of the division is membership of these two trusts. While Honey Guide has won a high court case to break away from OKMCT and maintains that all Ditshiping residents are its members, some residents are allegedly resisting the change and wants to remain members of OKMCT.

In fact, the latest division played out at the village kgotla last wee...