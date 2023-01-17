Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 13 January 2023

TAY BOZ DROPS KITES AND CHIMNEYS

The long awaited album by one of the country's talented rappers, Tay Boz is finally out.

The Kasane based lyricist has teased his fans for the better part of 2022 with snippets of all the stars he has featured on his new project.

Born Mogomotsi Moshongo, the 28- year-old has finally released a 16-track album titled Kites and chimneys.

Some of the big names featured in the album include Ozi F Teddy, HT Tautona, Rita Wilz, Mox Zilla and Ivy Rafu from South Africa.

Some of the notable songs are Dope feat El Serve, Skelem feat Mox Zilla, Like a heater ...