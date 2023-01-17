Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 13 January 2023

You May Also Like
Entertainment
BishopBw collaborates with Rick Ross Bishop BW, a 23-year-old young Motswana hip-hop artist dared to dream big and now his dreams are becoming a...
Franco calls for sponsors After staging what could have arguably been the most successful music festival last year, it is not a surprise that...
CAR OF THE MOMENT Shaya is trying to keep up with all these bizarre news coming in fast right at the beginning of the...
A University of Botswana Geology student Kamogelo Moswaane, who hails from Ramotswa is a rare gem on the rise in the music industry. Set...
25 -year old Prince Moabi who goes by the name Young Prince is living the life that most local actors only dream of! Having...
The newly launched Main Deck Lounge in G- West is becoming another popular spot for night crawlers. This week the place will host a...
Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, a hosanna cultural music group have threatened to sue Kelly Khumalo for breach of contract and sabotage after the South...
Thabo Mhapha is the definition of multifaceted! He is a radio presenter, Attorney and Mandela Rhodes Scholar-Elect. He is most famous for being the...