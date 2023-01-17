Daring to reach for his dreams

BishopBw collaborates with Rick Ross

Bishop BW, a 23-year-old young Motswana hip-hop artist dared to dream big and now his dreams are becoming a reality faster than even he could have imagined.

From the dusty streets of Shakawe, BishopBW, born Omogolo Pikinini and now residing in South Bethlehem, Philadelphia, USA,the rapper has achieved an enviable feat by landing a collaboration with one of the American music giants, Rick Ross.

Proud to be the only Botswana to have had such a high profile collaboration and brimming with excitement, the young rapper said, "I have been in the indust...