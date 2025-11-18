Did they arrest the wrong man?

Ecoplexus saga ‘lingers’ on following fresh twist

It’s extremely offensive to suggest all Chinese nationals look the same.

However, such thinking might just save Weng Jiajin, the Chinaman at the centre of the Ecoplexus Ponzi scheme.

The saga through up a curveball in court this week after witnesses suggested another man, known only as Ling, may have been the real mastermind.

43-year-old Jiajin faces 994 counts of obtaining by false pretences, allegedly swindling Batswana out of close to P170 million – charges he has repeatedly dismissed as baseless.

Repeating their mantra from last week, during Monday’s mention the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told court it was still awaiting key documents and additional witness statements, prompting yet another delay in proceedings.

Arrested in Tanzania earlier this year on an Interpol Red Notice, Jiajin maintains he is no fugitive but a legitimate businessman caught in a case of mistaken identity.

He insists the true culprit is a fellow Chinese national known only as Ling, who has since vanished.

During his latest bail application, defence attorney, Mishingo Jeremiah accused the DPP of unfair tactics, revealing the prosecution had only furnished their answering affidavit on the morning of the hearing.

“We don’t understand why we were given crucial documents only today. The DPP is ambushing the defence, this is not in the interest of justice,” said Jeremiah.

He pleaded with court to make the Investigating Officer (IO) take the stand for clarification, arguing that the state’s affidavit lacked essential details and proper markings.

The DPP, however, maintained the IO’s testimony would be premature as investigations were on-going.

Jeremiah argued that his client’s prolonged detention had destroyed his businesses in Botswana and Tanzania and caused immense financial and emotional strain.

“My client has lost his liberty since 22 January. He is no longer an entrepreneur but a prisoner of a stalled investigation. This is not a murder case, the man deserves bail to prepare for trial,” Jeremiah contended.

He further asserted Jiajin, who was extradited to Botswana in August, was not a flight risk, pointing to detailed travel records showing transparency in his movements from 2021 to 2025.

“He was not hiding in a hole like Muammar Gaddafi, he simply wants to clear his name,” the lawyer quipped, drawing murmurs from the gallery.

In a surprising turn, Jeremiah highlighted several witness statements that appear to shift suspicion away from Jiajin and towards the mysterious ‘Ling’.

A statement from Onalethata Moagi, Jiajin’s former employee, claimed Ling introduced himself as Jiajin’s brother and instructed her to register multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts on his behalf promising cash payments in return.

Another witness, Mbigasi Dirang, testified that he opened several accounts for Ling and even received an Altezza vehicle as payment.

He later discovered irregular transactions linked to those accounts but said Ling refused to visit the bank when issues arose.

A third witness, Boitumelo Dirang, revealed she and her family were recruited by Ling to open more accounts to ‘make easy money’.

Jeremiah argued that none of the witnesses implicate Jiajin directly in any fraudulent activity.

“These statements clearly point to Ling as the mastermind. My client is being used as a scapegoat for a failed investigation,” he submitted.

In response, the DPP stressed the Ecoplexus case is highly complex, involving ‘companies within companies’ and layers of financial transactions that require more time to unravel.

They argued Jiajin remains a potential flight risk, noting he allegedly left Botswana in May 2023 amid public outrage over the scheme.

“The accused vanished without informing his employees and was later traced to Tanzania. Granting bail may jeopardize the case, as he could intimidate witnesses, many of whom were his employees,” the DPP argued.

After hearing both sides, Regional Magistrate, Mareledi Dipate reserved judgment, setting next Wednesday for the bail ruling.