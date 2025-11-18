Deadly obsession

Man butchers baby-mama then hangs himself

Two devastated families from Kanye are mourning the loss of loved ones after a man allegedly butchered his young girlfriend before taking his own life over the weekend.

According to Kanye Station Commander, Onkgomoditse Sekaba-Masala, 40-year-old Kealeboga Kgosimolao is thought to have viciously stabbed his baby mama, Keneilwe Masunye, 20.

Satisfied the mother of his one-year-old daughter was dead, he then hanged himself.

Superintendent Sekaba-Masala revealed the incident came to light after Kgosimolao’s sister received a disturbing phone call from him confessing to the crime at Mpuutsane graveyard in Kanye.

She immediately alerted the police and went in search of him.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the sister found her brother hanging from a tree. When the police arrived they searched for Masunye’s body in the vicinity and found her laying stabbed with something sharp believed to be a knife,” Sekaba-Masala said.

“Both bodies were later taken to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Kanye for post-mortem examinations.”

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect accused his girlfriend of infidelity and had grown suspicious of her overnight absences from their shared home in Kgano ward.

In a brief interview with The Voice, the dead man’s sister, Motlalepula Kgosimolao confirmed being the one to find her big brother hanging.

She revealed she had been with her sibling earlier that fateful day, with the two of them going to help at a wedding in the neighbourhood.

“He was having a knife and kept repeating that when he sees Keneilwe, he’s going to kill her,” disclosed Motlalepula, adding she was surprised but did not take the threats too seriously as she was focused on the wedding.

“At some point I realised he had disappeared. Later, when I got home, Kealeboga called me and admitted everything,” added Motlalepula, becoming increasingly emotional as she spoke.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Sekaba-Masala expressed concern over the continued rise in passion killings, calling on the public to be more vigilant and to seek help when faced with emotional distress.

“The police alone cannot defeat passion killings; it takes a village to combat this. Families and friends should pay attention to changes in behaviour and help resolve conflicts before they turn deadly,” urged the police boss.

The incident has left the Kanye community in shock, with many calling for greater awareness and counselling support to address relationship-related violence.