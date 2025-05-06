Dancing through the drama

In the vibrant world of dance, fashion and social media influence, one name that continues to dominate headlines, both for her talent and her turbulent love life, is Refilwe Bame Phalanyane.

Popularly known as April Gates, the 25-year-old Gabane-born beauty has carved a name for herself as a powerhouse performer – her Facebook following of over 163, 000 is testament to this!

Whether she’s hosting events, coaching dance classes, or simply living her truth in front of thousands of followers, April remains unapologetically herself, even in the face of public scrutiny.

From baby daddy drama to love triangles, she is no stranger to controversy.

But behind the glitz, hashtags, and viral moments lies a resilient young mum learning, growing and inspiring others along the way.

We sat down with her to talk about fame, love, healing, and what’s next for the brand that is April Gates…

You’ve built a strong brand as a dancer, influencer and MC. Which of the three would you say feels most natural to you?

Being a dancer feels most natural to me because that’s where it all began.

Before anyone knew me as April the influencer or MC, they recognised me for my moves on the dance floor.

Dance was the first language I spoke to the world with.

It helped me express myself in ways words couldn’t.

It gave me purpose at a time when I was still trying to figure out who I was.

So even though I wear many hats now, dancing will always be my first love; it molded me, gave me a platform and introduced me to everything else I do today.

It’s not just movement to me, it’s a heartbeat. It’s who I am at my core.

Wow, sounds like you can express yourself with words just fine! Teaching people how to dance is such a special thing. What do you love most about being a dance coach?

What I love most is seeing people come alive through dance.

Dance is so versatile. It speaks to the shy and the bold, the young and the old.

When I teach, I’m not just sharing choreography; I’m helping someone find their rhythm, confidence, and joy.

But here’s the twist, I’m also learning. Every session teaches me something, whether it’s patience, creativity, or just how different bodies interpret music.

I see myself as both the teacher and the student, and I love that duality.

And honestly, one of the most beautiful things about dance is its power to unite people.

In that space, we are one: different backgrounds, same beat. That’s magical to me.

Hosting events as an MC must bring a different kind of energy. What’s your favorite memory on stage so far?

Oh, that has to be my first performance after giving birth, at Vee Mampeezy’s ‘One Man Show’ in Rasesa.

The energy from the crowd was electric, like they had been waiting for me.

I remember stepping on that stage and feeling a mix of nerves and excitement, but the moment I heard the cheers, I knew I was home.

It was more than a gig, it was my comeback. I had just transitioned into motherhood, and to feel that kind of love and acceptance reminded me why I do what I do.

That crowd healed something in me that night. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.

You’re always in the public eye. How do you manage to stay focused and not let the noise distract you?

I’ve learned that the block button is your best friend! The internet can be brutal, and people think having access to your life gives them permission to judge you.

But I’ve reached a point where I protect my peace above everything. If someone comes to my page with negativity, I block and move forward.

No debates, no back-and-forth. I choose to pour my energy into things that build me: my craft, my child, my goals.

The noise will always be there, but I’ve trained myself to hear my own voice louder.

Talking of noise, a lot has happened in your personal life over the years. How do you feel you’ve grown from the experiences you had with your child’s father?

I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. The biggest lesson has been choosing peace.

I no longer chase anyone to be present in my child’s life.

I show up, do what needs to be done, and create a peaceful environment for my daughter.

That peace is everything to me. I used to think I needed to force co-parenting or chase some ideal, but now I understand that being consistent and present myself is what truly matters.

I’ve become stronger, more independent, and more protective of my energy.

And how’s your relationship with your baby daddy now?

We don’t have a relationship. It might sound harsh, but that’s the truth.

There’s no communication, no partnership, it’s just me and my baby.

And I’ve made peace with that. Not every situation will have a happy co-parenting story, and that’s okay.

What matters is that my daughter is loved and cared for, and that I am mentally and emotionally okay to give her the best life.

Speaking of relationships, let’s talk about Baxon. It’s just over a month since your fall-out with the rapper went viral. I’m sure it’s still quite raw but how do you look back on that crazy episode?

I look back with love, genuine love. I’m a lover girl by nature, and I don’t regret anything that happened between Baxon and I.

It was real, at least for me. When I love, I love fully, and I own that.

That experience taught me a lot about myself and what I want from love.

And when love comes knocking again, trust me, I’ll open the door with a big heart, just maybe with a bit more caution.

He famously blew it off as a ‘PR stunt’ – that must have hurt?

I felt so betrayed. Imagine giving someone your heart, your time, your presence, only for it to be reduced to a PR stunt.

It was heartbreaking because I was authentic with my feelings.

That experience made me realize just how cruel people can be when they want to exploit your name or platform.

I had to do a lot of emotional unlearning after that. Now I see it for what it was: a lesson dressed as love.

So what’s the biggest lesson fame has taught you about love and trust?

Whew! Fame will humble you. It taught me that love and trust in this industry are rare.

I used to be so trusting, thinking that everyone who smiled at me had good intentions.

But I’ve come to accept that fame attracts both light and shadows.

These days, I move differently.

I’ve run out of luck when it comes to love, but I haven’t given up hope.

I still believe in it, I just don’t throw my trust around anymore.

In this game, it’s really every man for himself.

You seem to be in a more positive, peaceful space. What do you do differently to protect your energy and mental health?

I protect my peace like it’s a full-time job.

I cleanse my circle often; I don’t keep energy that doesn’t align with where I’m going.

I spend more time with my daughter, create more, pray more.

Social media can be overwhelming, so when it gets too loud, I unplug and refocus.

I’m more intentional now with how I spend my time and who I spend it with.

Looking forward, what exciting projects can we expect from you?

I can’t give away too much yet, but let’s just say ‘Brand April Gates’ is cooking.

I’ve been working behind the scenes on something very close to my heart, something that’s going to reintroduce me in ways you’ve never seen.

Whether it’s on stage, in front of the camera, or on your feed, just know I’m coming for everything and more.

Stay tuned.

We will indeed! Before we wrap up, what advice do you have for young women with big dreams but who are scared of being judged?

Live your life, fully, unapologetically. God gave you one life, wasting it worrying about what people think is the biggest disservice you can do to yourself.

People will talk whether you’re winning or failing, so give them something to talk about. Hustle so hard they start making up stories about how you’re doing it.

You owe no one an explanation for chasing your dreams. Be bold, be loud, be you!

Well said. And on that note, Thank God It’s Friday! What are you up to this weekend?

I’m headed to Kanye for ‘Hangout With Bistar 3.0!’ I’m booked and ready to perform, and I can’t wait to connect with the crowd again.

It’s always vibes when I hit the stage – so if you’re around, pull up.

Let’s make memories!