A bigger, and better BBNTF

Private Sector Takes Center Stage

The 29th edition of the annual Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair (BBNTF) marks a significant shift this year, with the private sector taking a dominant role for the first time in many years. According to Eileen Van Der Est, Head of Business Botswana North, the 2025 edition has witnessed a notable increase in private companies purchasing stalls, a departure from previous years where government ministries and parastatals were the primary exhibitors.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday morning, Van Der Est highlighted this change. “It has been a concern over the years to see government as the main exhibitor, but we’ve seen so much interest from the private sector this year that we had to create additional space in the spill-over marquee,” she said.

This year’s exhibition, themed “Driving Economic Diversification through Innovation for Sustainable Growth,” will be officially opened by the Vice President and Minister of Finance, Ndaba Gaolathe. Van Der Est emphasized that the fair transcends mere product and service showcases, serving as a platform for opportunities, connections, and economic stimulation.

“Through the participation of local entrepreneurs, service providers, and businesses, the BBNTF injects energy and income into Francistown and its surrounding areas, strengthening the local economy and creating meaningful engagement for hundreds of stakeholders,” she stated.

While acknowledging that they haven’t yet reached the scale of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which has been running for over 30 years, Van Der Est expressed their ambition to attract more foreign exhibitors in the future. “We currently have just one foreign investor, and we hope with time we can reach the level of ZITF,” she said.

Despite this, Van Der Est noted their satisfaction with the increase in the total number of exhibitors this year, rising from 146 to 158.