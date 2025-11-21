The ring leader

Mild-mannered and slightly shy when you meet him out and about in the street, Moabi Ngaka comes alive when he steps into the ring.

The 29-year-old Tobane tough-man is one of Botswana’s most decorated boxers, boasting several high-profile victories to his name since turning pro in 2017. Ngaka’s success is all the more impressive considering he was a relative late-comer to the sport, first lacing up the gloves at the age of 15.

His most recent triumph, at the Gold Rush in Ghetto back in June, saw Ngaka punch his way to the National Lightweight Championship in a frightening display of speed and power.

Ready to stretch his wings once again, ‘The Eagle’ is sharpening his talons for bigger prey as he prepares for his latest Asian assignment – a fight night in China on 29 November.

Although he prefers to let his fists do the talking, Ngaka took time out of his hectic training schedule to chat with CHRISTINAH MOTLHABANE…

How did you get into boxing?

I started boxing out of passion in 2011 when I was at Goldmine Junior School in Francistown.

Growing up, I was fascinated by the courage, confidence, and control that boxers showed. Boxing became my way of expressing myself, staying disciplined, and building a career that could inspire others in Botswana.

And how’s it going?

I’ve been boxing for several years and have represented Botswana on international stages. I’ve worked with VSP Promotions in Asia, gaining exposure to top-level boxing across countries like Vietnam, South Korea, and China. Each experience has made me a better athlete and professional. I’ve faced skilled opponents from Africa and Asia, winning several bouts and learning valuable lessons from every fight.

Tell us about your nickname ‘The Eagle’?

The name ‘The Eagle’ came from my fighting style and vision. The eagle is known for sharp focus, strength, and flying above challenges. So that is exactly how I approach boxing and life. I see opportunities others may miss and I always rise above limits. So I am ‘The Eagle’.

How do you prepare mentally and physically for a fight?

Mentally, I meditate, visualize victory, and stay focused on my goals. Physically, I train twice a day which is in the morning doing roadwork and evening boxing sessions. I focus on strength, speed, endurance, and technique. Nutrition and rest are also key parts of my preparation.

Take us through an average day in your life when you’re preparing for a fight, in terms of training routine and diet?

I start with a long run, like 20km at 5am, followed by strength and conditioning exercises and later sparring sessions. I cut junk food, eat more protein, more salads and fruit and cut carbs. I’ll try and eat a balanced meal with lean protein, complex carbs and vegetables — like chicken breast, brown rice, and greens. Hydration is key too.

How long do these camps normally last?

Between two to three months.

Is it true that you abstain from sex in the build-up to a fight?

Yep, strictly no sex during training.

Wow, that must be hard for a fit young man such as yourself! So what are the most important traits of a boxer?

Discipline, patience, focus, heart and resilience. A boxer must be mentally strong, humble enough to learn and confident enough to face any opponent.

The hardest part is staying consistent, training every day even when your body is tired and keeping faith when things don’t go as planned. Boxing tests both your mind and your spirit.

Tell us about your upcoming fight in China?

It’s an international world classic boxing event set for 29 November. Preparations are going well. I’m training hard, staying focused, and mentally ready. I’ll be facing a top Asian opponent. It’s going to be a great challenge, but I’m confident. I’m not nervous, I’m motivated.

What are your most memorable fights and why?

My most memorable fights include my WBF International Title bout and my Vietnam fight because those were defining moments in my career. They showed me how far I’d come and how much potential Botswana boxing has internationally.

Who are your favorite fighters locally and internationally?

Locally, I respect Rajab Otukile Mahommed — he’s disciplined and hardworking. Internationally, I admire Floyd Mayweather for his defense, strategy, and business mindset, and Manny Pacquiao for his humility and speed.

How do you handle defeat?

I accept it as part of growth. Every defeat teaches me something new about myself and my craft. I study my mistakes, correct them, and come back stronger.

So what have your losses taught you?

I’ve learned patience, humility, and the importance of preparation. A loss doesn’t mean failure; it’s a lesson that sharpens your focus and discipline.

Does your family ever worry you will get hurt?

Yes, they do – like any loving family would! But they also trust my training, discipline and experience. Their support motivates me to fight smart and stay safe.

What is the worst injury you’ve suffered?

I once suffered a shoulder strain during training. It taught me to listen to my body and prioritise recovery just as much as training.

Have you ever knocked an opponent out or been KO’d yourself?

Yes, I’ve knocked out opponents – it’s part of the sport. Getting knocked down also happens, but what matters is getting up and finishing strong.

Have you ever boxed barefooted?

Yes, during my early training days in the village. We didn’t have much equipment, but passion kept us going. Those days built the fighter I am today.

Are most people negative or supportive of boxing?

It’s a mix. Some people don’t understand boxing and may criticise, but most are very supportive, especially when they see the hard work and national pride behind it.

What should a boxer’s warm-up routine include?

A proper warm-up should include skipping rope, shadowboxing, stretching, and light movement to activate the muscles and improve blood flow.

What are the best ways to counter an aggressive opponent?

Stay calm, use footwork, and rely on defense. Let them tire themselves out, then counter with precision punches.

How would you fight a taller opponent?

Close the distance. Work the body, move your head, and use inside fighting to neutralize their reach advantage.

How do you adapt your strategy to different opponents?

I study their style, whether they’re fast, defensive, or power punchers and adjust my timing, distance, and counter strategy accordingly.

So how would you describe your style?

I don’t have one; I adapt depending on my opponent.

Interesting – how do you block punches effectively?

Keep a tight guard, roll with punches, and move your head. Good defense is not just blocking, it’s anticipating.

Is Ngaka in a relationship and who is the lucky girl?

Yes I have a fiancé and child.

What is your favorite hangout place?

I enjoy spending time at the gym and sometimes relaxing at peaceful outdoor spots in Maun or Gaborone — anywhere quiet where I can reflect.

How do you spend your free time?

I like to rest, watch boxing highlights, or spend time with close friends and family. I also mentor young boxers whenever I can.

And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are your plans for next weekend?

I’ll be finalizing my training camp and ensuring everything is in order for the upcoming trip. I’m focused on representing Botswana well and bringing victory home.