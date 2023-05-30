Connect with us

Cop suspended for P100 bribe

SUSPECTED CONSTABLE: Tshipiethata

A junior police officer at Woodall Police Station has been suspended from duty for allegedly receiving an e-wallet of P100 cash as bribery through his cellphone. Reliable sources revealed that the 52-year-old Constable, Pholoba Tshipiethata, has been suspended from duty since May 2nd, 2023 while his cellphone, together with the one for the man who […]

