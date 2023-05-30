Connect with us

Mining company drags GOVT to court

Mining company drags GOVT to court
The Okavango Delta

Gchwihaba (PTY)LTD threatens to demand billions of pula for loss of license A Canadian Mining company licensed by Botswana government to prospect for minerals in the Okavango Delta has dragged government to court for refusing to renew its license after the company discovered tonnes of inferred iron resource within the prospecting area. In a case […]

