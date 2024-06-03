Chasing the American dream

Magada nominated for an international Gospel award

Award-winning local gospel artist Agang Promatic Magada is racing against time to raise funds for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the United States of America (USA).

Magada, the founder and overseer of Kingdom Marshal International Ministries in Semotswane and Tonota villages, has been nominated for an award at the Gospel Choice Music Awards (GCMA) in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for June 28th and 29th.

Magada has been nominated in the Spoken Word category, where he is the only African among five other nominees.

The 30th Annual GCMA, to be held at Sonesta Atlanta Airport-Virginia Ave, attracts international acts from across the globe.

According to GCMA Chief Executive Officer Jeffery Holmes, the awards aim to promote growth, success, and opportunities while uniting God’s people through various ministries.

In an interview with The Voice, Magada shared that his nomination stemmed from his song “Africa” from his album “Phenyo.”

Magada, who lives with a disability, recently won the Best Male Artist with Disability award at the 2023 Botswana Gospel Music Awards.

The Marobela native has been in the music industry for over 10 years and has released two albums.

“A month ago, I decided to register for the GCMA awards. Initially, I was nominated in two categories: Best Male and Spoken Word, Poetry, and Comedy. I chose to focus on the latter because I felt I had a better chance of winning,” he explained.

Magada said he was nominated alongside 29 others in the same category and was the only Motswana and African.

“I was voted by over 20,000 people to be in the Top Six, from which the winner will be selected,” he told The Voice.

The married father of four believes his song appeals to a wide audience because it is uniquely African, featuring lyrics in Zulu, Swahili, Ikalanga, English, and Chinese.

Magada plans to leave the country on June 24th, but he faces a significant financial hurdle.

“I need P57,500 to make this trip and I’m appealing to Batswana to assist me in making this a reality. I have an opportunity to share the stage with some of the best in the world and perform for millions of people who will be watching the awards online,” he said.

Magada needs P21,500 for a return flight ticket and P36,000 for accommodation, meals, and incidental costs.

The talented artist can be reached on his social media platforms for anyone interested in helping.