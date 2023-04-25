Maun goes gospel

Hot on the heels of the Easter Holidays, a Maun pastor is once again hoping to re-ignite a passion for Christ in the tourist town, while making a little money for charity, through song.

For the second year running, Lebaone Monnatlhaga, or LB Tlhagas as he is known in showbiz, will host the ‘We Praise Music Show’, with this year’s edition scheduled for the Life Centre on Saturday 29 April.

The event has attracted international attention, with South African Gospel stars, Tshepiso Mpotle of Spirit of Praise and Godfrey Mahlangu of Tshwane Gospel Choir poised to perform.

The audience can ...