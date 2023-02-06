Budget expectations

Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA engages different leaders to get their expectations.

Dithapelo Keorapetse- Leader of Opposition

With this budget, Umbrella for Democratic Change predicts an unprecedented bonanza for the few and gnashing of teeth by the many for this is a government of the few, by the few and for the few.

Batswana should manage their expectations, lest they get disappointed. The budget proposal comes at a time when the cost ...