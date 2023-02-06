Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Budget expectations

By

Published

WHAT'S IN THE BAG: Minister Serame (c) to deliver the 2023 Budget Speech this afternoon

Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter, DANIEL CHIDA engages different leaders to get their expectations.

Dithapelo Keorapetse- Leader of Opposition

With this budget, Umbrella for Democratic Change predicts an unprecedented bonanza for the few and gnashing of teeth by the many for this is a government of the few, by the few and for the few.

Batswana should manage their expectations, lest they get disappointed. The budget proposal comes at a time when the cost ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

UDC retains control of NWD council BDP loses grip of Okavango district UDC retains control of NWD council BDP loses grip of Okavango district

News

Despite divisions in the hierarchy of Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), councillors in North West and Okavango Districts have demonstrated...

6 days ago
Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission

News

Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission

Posterity will judge the commissioners harshly- Moseki Recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the constitution of Botswana (Dibotelo Commission)...

13/12/2022
Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters

News

Mbulawa’s fight for the hearts of voters

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...

13/12/2022

Business

Cantering to the rescue

CCTV suppliers beef up local security There were already a whole host of CCTV, protection and security technology dealers around when Canterquip set up...

29/11/2022
Morupisi pleads for leniency Morupisi pleads for leniency

News

Morupisi pleads for leniency

Morupisi made it in life from stealing - DPP In the eyes of many young people in Malaka and surrounding areas, Carter Morupisi was...

23/11/2022

News

Corruption bleeds the economy-loo

*No conviction for high profile cases

23/11/2022
I quit I quit

News

I quit!

*Constituency secretary leaves job to avoid sacking by parliament

15/11/2022
An appetite for oil An appetite for oil

Business

An appetite for oil

*BOL/Debswana deal to create new opportunities

15/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.