Dancing it out with Miss Louissa

Some of the country’s finest movers and shakers got together and blew the roof off Molapo Piazza as Dance it Out Botswana launched this year’s first dance class hosted by the oh-so-talented Miss Louissa.

The first session of 2023 recorded a whooping 65 participants, going to show just how massive our dance community is.

Miss Louisa, real names Louisa Kokoro, says bringing together such a large group is a great achievement for her two years old studio.

The 20-year-old Finance student is a passionate and well-seasoned dancer, choreographer and video vixen who’s passion lies in using dan...