BCP clips president’s powers

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has come up with new resolutions that significantly reduce the powers of its president, shifting key responsibilities to the National Chairman.

Among the changes passed during the party’s Constitutional Congress held over the weekend in Francistown, is a resolution that removes the president as chair of both the Executive and Central Committee meetings, as the duties will now fall under the National Chairman.

BCP held its Constitutional Congress over the weekend in Francistown where they agreed to push for more presence in the Southern part of the country.

When addressing members of the media this week, the BCP President, Dumelang Saleshando said the congress also resolved to strengthen the party’s presence in the southern part of the country, where it has struggled electorally.

“In the Southern part we only won two constituencies and we are going to focus on it because no party claims that it is its stronghold,” he said, adding that the new approach would not come at the expense of the party’s northern base.

Heading to the upcoming Kgalagadi South by-election, Saleshando said that they will be competing strongly in the area with most of their foot soldiers deployed throughout the constituency.

“We didn’t take part in the past two elections there and we are serious about getting into the south starting with the coming by-election which will be led by Dr Mpho Pheko as the campaign manager.”

Saleshando added that as the main opposition party, the BCP consider themselves the natural alternative government.

He said they do not have the luxury of choosing where to contest and where not to.

“Whenever there will be a by-election we will contest and sell the brand. We have no luxury of choosing or complaining about the budget because we are the government in waiting. Today’s main opposition is tomorrow’s ruling party,” he noted.