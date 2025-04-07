Boy 6, drowns at Limpopo Garden

Francistown police are investigating the tragic death of a six-year-old boy who drowned at Limpopo Garden & Camp on Sunday evening (6 April).

The youngster was found unresponsive in the adult swimming pool at the popular waterpark, located on the outskirts of Shashemooke village.

Although he was rushed to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, it was already too late, and the little lad was certified dead upon arrival.

Confirming the tragedy, Gerald Police Station Commander, Kedibonye Kula revealed the matter was reported to the police shortly after 1930 hours.

“It is still fresh, and we are still ascertaining the circumstances that led to the boy’s death. With investigations underway, there is nothing much to say,” Superintendent Kula told The Voice.

Reluctant to go into too much detail due to the sensitive nature of the incident, Kula pleaded with parents and guardians to always monitor their children’s movements around water.

Meanwhile, a reliable source said the child was with family and friends, including his father, celebrating a cousin’s birthday.

When the group were packing up to leave for Francistown, they realised the boy was missing; he was discovered motionless in the pool.