Tennis and Athletics dominate BNSC Awards

Local tennis hit new heights at the 44th Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) Awards on Saturday, bringing home an impressive five awards to end the night level with the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA).

Held at Fairground Holdings, the star-studded ceremony was dominated by the two sporting codes, with sprint sensation, Letsile Tebogo once again emerging as the big winner.

For the second year running, the 21-year-old Olympic Champion was crowned Sportsman of the Year (sponsored by Orange Botswana) and Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by Debswana).

Schoolboy was also part of the 4x400m men’s relay rockets named Team of The Year on the back of their silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and gold at the World Relays.

Athletics’ success continued with BAA President, Moses Bantsi winning Sports Administrator of the Year, while Coach Dose Mosimanyane bagged Coach of the Year.

An emotional Mosimanyane dedicated the award to his mother, who has hosted the team at her Maun home during training camps for the past three years.

“She gave us a home, fed us, even bought toiletries, there were over 12 athletes under her care. That kind of support played a big part in our Olympic success,” he said.

Tennis, meanwhile, served up five aces of their own.

Rising star, 13-year-old Malak Macheng, stole the spotlight with Junior Sportswoman of the Year and Public Athlete of the Year.

Gaone Poane took home Umpire of the Year and the WASBO Award, while Ntungamili Raguin completed the haul with Junior Sportsman of the Year.

BTA President, Oaitse Thipe credited the association’s success to a busy and historic 2024 calendar.

“We hosted six World Tennis Tour Juniors events, multiple African youth championships, and the Davis Cup Africa Group V. Our athletes also competed at the Billie Jean King Cup and All Africa Games,” Thipe said.

Between them, the two sporting codes won 10 of the 18 awards up for grabs.