Dad in court for booting son’s genitals

A Molepolole man has been slapped with a charge of cruel punishment of a child for allegedly kicking his 11-year-old son in the testicles.

Kealeboga Daniel Leburu, 50, appeared before the Magistrates Court last Tuesday, exactly a week after reportedly losing his temper at his young child.

Although he was granted bail, court told the Bokone ward resident he was extremely fortunate to be going home and should thank his lucky stars the prosecution had not pushed for his remand.

“You’re lucky the Investigating Officer didn’t oppose bail otherwise I was going to keep you for long time in custody until completion of this matter,” stressed Principal Magistrate, Solomon Setshedi, who warned Leburu to behave while out on bail.

The suspect’s freedom was granted on the condition he enters into his own recognizance of P2, 000, provides three surities to the same amount and resists from physical and emotional abuse of the child.

Investigations into the matter are almost complete, with the prosecution to record statements from just two more witnesses.

In a brief interview, Molepolole Station Commander, Jacob Molapong, says the trouble was sparked when Leburu sent his boy to buy tobacco for their tuck-shop on 25 March.

“He allegedly told the child to use P5 to buy sweets, and the boy decided to buy ice cream. When the boy arrived at the shop, he realised that the prices have increased, and the money was not enough. He then returned home without buying the tobacco,” explained the Superintendent.

This did not sit well with Leburu, who reportedly kicked up a fuss, complaining bitterly to the boy’s mother.

A heated argument ensued, which further fuelled the suspect’s anger.

In his fury, Leburu is said to have lashed out at his son, allegedly booting the unfortunate boy in the stomach and private parts, injuring his genitals.

He returns to court for mention on 3 June.