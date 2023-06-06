Bizarre details in Oodi murder trial

Muti at the centre of heinous crime A man accused of the murder of his ex-wife’s sister in Oodi has vehemently denied the charge in court. Appearing before Judge Michael Leburu on Wednesday afternoon, Ernest Legwale revealed bizarre incidents that occurred before the murder of his wife’s younger sister in September 2015. On day two […]
In this article:Broadhurst Magistrates’ court, Court Stories, Ernest Legwale, Hamadi Nkhuha, Judge Michael Leburu, Legwale Dimpho, Moses Morwaagole, Oodi, Oodi murder trial, Thato Meswele, William Mhiwatiwa
