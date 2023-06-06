Connect with us

Bizarre details in Oodi murder trial

Bizarre details in Oodi murder trial
Second Murder Accused: Hamadi Nkhuha(L), Main Suspect: Ernest Legwale(R)

Muti at the centre of heinous crime A man accused of the murder of his ex-wife’s sister in Oodi has vehemently denied the charge in court. Appearing before Judge Michael Leburu on Wednesday afternoon, Ernest Legwale revealed bizarre incidents that occurred before the murder of his wife’s younger sister in September 2015. On day two […]

