Against the grain

Govt justifies import export restrictions on grains Amid the recent shortand age of sorghum in the country, which has led to supply challenges as well as soaring sorghum prices, government has imposed a restriction on exportation and importation of scheduled key grains being; maize and sorghum effective May15th, 2023. Through the directive there shall be no […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Black Sea, Bokomo, Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB), Choppies, Covid-19 pandemic, Govt justifies import export restrictions on grains, maize, Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Pandamatenga Commercial Farmers Association (PCFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ryan Neal, sorghum grains, Strategic Grain Reserve(SGR)
Click to comment