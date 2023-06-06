Booted out

Unitrans fires protesting employees Strike could affect fuel distribution About 80 Unitarians employees were slapped with termination letters five days into a protest that sought to bring the management’s attention to their grievances. After detailing these grievances in a letter, the disgruntled Bulk Vehicle Operators proceeded to boycott work on Friday. A representative of the […]
Botswana Oil Limited, Jacob Mboki, Managing Director, Mopati Dawn Thomas Mpedi
