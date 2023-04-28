Big weekend Friday 28th April 2023

VEE AND DR MALINGA AT CLOUD 9
Vee Mampeezy and South African artist, Dr Malinga will perform at Cloud 9 Lounge tonight, Friday during a show called, Friday High On Clouds.
The two artists who have songs together will be supported by Swag Kids, DJ Bunny and DJ Hero. Admission is P50 before midnight and P70 after.
Dr Vom
MADIKWE CULTURAL FEST ON TOMORROW
The second edition of Madikwe Cultural Festival will take place tomorrow, Saturday at Newville Gardens in Sikwane Village.
The purpose of the show is to showcase Setswana culture through performing arts, traditional edutainment games...
In this article:AfroTech 4.0., Banks, Batsy, Benny T, Black Motion, Boemo Dibeela Nyadza, Cloud 9 Lounge, Culture Spears, Darque, Dilomakwati, DJ Bunny, DJ Hero, DJ Lexx, Double Up, Dr Malinga, Dr Vom, Friday High On Clouds, Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), Game City Rooftop, KG_Bw, Madikwe Cultural Festival, Matlotla, Mmaratwa, Moologa, Mpho, Newville Gardens, Oliver the Poet, Orange Letlhafula, Seann Laacostaq, Setswana cuisine, Setswana culture, Sikwane Village, South African artist, South African Music Award winning duo, Swag Kids, Teaz, Tefo Foxx, Vee Mampeezy, Wav
