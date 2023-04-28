GRooving In The Ghetto Friday 28th April 2023

CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

Legendary saxophonist, Lister Boleseng will this Sunday the 30th perform live at Cresta Thapama Hotel.

The gig will be part of the celebrations of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) International Jazz Day.

Boleseng will be back to the the city known as the Home of Jazz, alongside Enoch Keerate (Japi Lingo) and Maneer Harry from Duma FM on the decks.

The veteran sax man, who dropped his debut album Life is a journey in 2006 is expected to sample some new material from his upcoming album scheduled for release in May.

...