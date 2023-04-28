Soul Fill up to honour the late Gong Master

You May Also Like
Entertainment
ROYAL ARIA GOES GOSPEL Although the Royal Aria Stadium is fast becoming one of the go-to locations for big music festivals, on Saturday 25...
Entertainment
Organisers set for court battle The bitter fallout from last month’s sweet show headlined by South African powerhouse, Black Coffee in Tlokweng looks set...
Sports
Gabs derby returns to the capital after three years away After almost three years away, the biggest game in local football, the Gabs derby...
Entertainment
Exzozo Entertainment Agency Director, Godwin Sebina says his upcoming music festival dubbed, 'Pretty Girls Love Good Music' is meant to cater to revelers who...