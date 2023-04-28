Connect with us

Soul Fill up to honour the late Gong Master

By

Published

PAYING TRIBUTE: Franco

Following the passing of renowned traditional folklore artist and former Dikakapa lead singer, Mponang Gong Master Ketshabile, the second edition of Franco's Soul Fill Up will spare some moments to celebrate and honour the legacy of the fallen music giant.

"We had extended an invite for Gong Master to grace our event but were informed of his ill health at the time. The music industry has been hit hard by his passing, hence the need for the honorary moment" informed Soul Fill Up Project Manager Phempheretlhe Pheto.

After a venue change from the National Stadium to Royal Aria Stadium, foll...

