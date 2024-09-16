Air Botswana’s new bird

The feel-good factor was sky high at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on Friday (September 6th) as Air Botswana unveiled the first of its four new aircrafts.

Christened ‘Kalahari’, the exciting Embraer E175 arrival has a capacity for 88 passengers and is expected to be used primarily for the Gaborone-Maun and Maun-Johannesburg routes.

According to information online, the plane is especially popular with regional airlines in the United States and is produced by the same manufacturer that makes the E170.

The aircraft is known for it’s unique angled wing-tips.

Speaking at the special welcome ceremony for the new bird, Air Botswana Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lulu Ratsebotsa promised this was just the start.

“My mandate from the ministry was to procure four aircraft; the first one is here. Two more are already paid for, and I’m in the market for the fourth,” revealed Ratsebotsa.

All along, Air Botswana has been surviving with just three in-house aircraft: one E170 and two ATR72-600s.

The re-fleeting process costs government P600 million as the national airliner takes the first serious steps towards eventual privatization.

Attending the ceremony, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the new addition signifies the airline’s growth and government’s commitment to economic development by improving the aviation and transport sectors.

“Botswana’s is committed to developing transport networks and aligning with regional agreements like the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFA) to boost trade and connectivity. It is critical to propel Air Botswana to aim higher and reach for prosperity. The national airline connects people to places of interest and markets for the economic benefit of Botswana. The aviation industry catalyzes our Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) strategy which is aimed to drive economic transformation, foster economic diversification and to grow the tourism sector,” declared Masisi, noting opportunities are ‘limitless’ for other air transport services.