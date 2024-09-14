Bank Gaborone’s gives away P60,000 for its Tap, Swipe and Win Campaign

Bank Gaborone’s Tap, Swipe & Win; Salary Boost campaign came to a thrilling end at the Gaborone bus rank yesterday (Friday). Five campaign finalists battled it out for the grand prize of P60,000.00.

The ultimate winner was Thabo Maretlwaneng who drew the winning card.

The remaining finalists did not go home empty-handed as they each received P5000.00.

The Tap, Swipe & Win; Salary Boost campaign which started on 7th June 2024 and ended on 30th August 2024, was aimed at bringing some extra cheer into Bank Gaborone clients’ lives.

The campaign offered clients a chance to win some extra cash to help ease those everyday financial hurdles.

Whether it’s clients topping up on groceries, fueling their cars, or taking care of those essential household expenses, a little extra cash can go a long way.

Clients stood a chance to win their share of P300,000 simply by tapping or swiping their card at any POS machine. 4 people earned P5,000 each week for a 12-week period. PLUS, a chance to win the grand prize of P60,000 cash!

Speaking at the event Head of Retail Banking, Kgomotso Thakadu stated “We are happy to be a Bank that continues to impact people positively. The past three months have changed our customers lives and we encourage people across Botswana to stay tuned to Bank Gaborone’s exciting offerings, which include; high interest savings accounts, the game changing Soft POS known as Easy-2-Pay which allows businesses to use a cellphone as a payment platform, digital channels ranging from internet banking to mobile app and lost more exciting solutions.”