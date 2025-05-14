A walk down memory lane

Bagaka ba Pele hosts Nostalgia Art Exhibition

In a compelling blend of creativity and cultural remembrance, Bagaka Ba Pele TV show is taking a bold step to reconnect Batswana with their roots through the second installment of its annual art exhibition. Titled “Nostalgia”, the exhibition will be hosted at Thapong Visual Arts Centre, officially opening this Friday, May 16th.

The showcase brings together an eclectic mix of artists across photography, sculpture, painting, mixed media, and artificial intelligence (AI), all working under the same theme. The aim? To honour Botswana’s legendary figures and celebrate the country’s rich heritage in a modern yet soulful setting.

Dr. Kelemogile Ramasu, founder of Bagaka Ba Pele and the brain behind the event, says the exhibition is a heartfelt reminder of where we come from. “Nostalgia connects people to their origins and roots,” he says. “It brings about happiness and good memories. It reminds people about their history, heritage, and culture.”

The exhibition features works that explore memory and tradition, with artists creatively interpreting the theme through various mediums. “We have artists who have communicated Nostalgia by use of mixed media,” Dr. Ramasu explains. “Mixed media is where an artist can use a combination of fabric, photographs, drawing in one piece to communicate their feelings. We also have those who have used Artificial Intelligence to recreate old films, photographs, and sculptures to communicate the theme.”

Among the honoured legends are the likes of Mabijo (the iconic cartoon character), Soares Katumbela, and Johnny Kobedi, immortalised through sculptures, drawings, and even mascots.

Beyond celebrating the past, the exhibition also seeks to shape the future. “It helps the youngsters who are mostly more into Western culture to retrace their steps to local culture, heritage, and history,” says Dr. Ramasu. “It’s also about helping Batswana embrace their identity.”

With international art collectors from the USA, UK, and other countries expected to attend, the Bagaka Ba Pele Art Exhibition is poised to become a staple on the global art calendar. “Bagaka Ba Pele Art Exhibition is a force to reckon with,” Dr. Ramasu affirms.

The public is invited to experience this thought provoking and visually rich journey through time at Thapong Visual Arts Centre starting this Friday, May 16th.