Blossoming local author, Keletso Sharon Maswabi officially unveiled her second book, ‘Flowers in the Valley’ at Indaba Lodge in Gaborone on Saturday.

In a heartfelt event that drew readers, mental health advocates and supporters, the launch featured a line-up of speakers, entertainers and a book-signing session, all in celebration of the powerful message behind Maswabi’s deeply personal work.

‘Flowers in the Valley’ explores the often-isolating experience of grief, offering comfort and guidance through honest reflections and personal storytelling.

“Grief isn’t only about losing someone. It can also come from missed opportunities or major life changes. I want this book to be a healing space for wounds we rarely talk about,” explains the writer, whose debut novel was titled ‘Self Love’.

Maswabi’s new book is inspired by her own battles with loss, including the death of her father in 2021 and multiple job losses, most recently in May 2024.

She revealed her latest bout of unemployment led to a wave of delayed grief, which reignited her writing.

“I had so much time and so many emotions I couldn’t explain. Writing became my outlet,” she tells Voice Money.

Maswabi, who is also a podcaster, pastor, and corporate professional in the technology industry, hopes ‘Flowers in the Valley’ will act as a companion for anyone navigating sorrow.

“I want readers to know they are not alone!” she emphasised.

A daughter of the church under the leadership of Bishop, Onkeme Letshwiti and Pastor, Dineo Letshwiti, Maswabi holds a Master’s degree in Executive Business Administration and is the voice behind the ‘Behind the Pen’ podcast.