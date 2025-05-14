Taking a stand!

Protesters unite in nationwide march against GBV

In a moving display of unity, last Wednesday over 400 protesters joined forces across the country all armed with a common goal: to march against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

In total, eight walks took place simultaneously, with fed-up citizens hitting the streets in: Francistown, Gaborone, Mahalapye, Shoshong, Selibe Phikwe, Kanye, Maun and Moshupa determined to have their voices heard.

From young and old, man and woman, the message was loud and clear: enough is enough, something has to change!

One of the driving forces behind the well-organised movement, Molao Matters Director, Mona-Lisa Mungure, insists this change must start at the very top.

“The intention was to hold state actors accountable and advocate for legal reform on laws that are seen to perpetuate GBV and also hinder justice,” explained Mungure, a leading lawyer and an instrumental figure in the fight against GBV.

Speaking to The Voice after the Ghetto crusade, where walkers followed a route from Tati River Mall to Chedu Choga Hall, the 37-year-old activist revealed she felt compelled to come up with something big.

“Communities are bleeding from death, defilements, assaults, emotional abuse, financial abuse and rapes that have haunted them. No one is unaffected. The statistics are eerie. Graveyards are spilling with blood from gruesome murders that are becoming the norm in homes and neighborhoods. We believe that more must be done by all of us and especially by the state whose responsibility is to ensure that there is a survivor centric approach to combating GBV; that there is a robust legal framework and the law is implemented efficiently,” said a visibly distressed Mungure, who was moved to tears while delivering her after-walk speech.

Explaining her emotion, she revealed her tears were triggered by memories of clients she helped counsel but could not save. “Some were killed despite taking out restraining orders while others were murdered in the process of leaving their abuser,” revealed Mungure.

Highlighting an avoidable tragedy where the law failed women in Botswana, she cited the infamous example of Simba Mampori. A former soldier, Mampori killed four ex-girlfriends between 2016 and 2019, with three of the murders occurring while he was out on bail.

“Children are raped and slaughtered in the name of revenge. The Francistown community has been painted with blood and pain and I have witnessed a lot of it.”

Taking a moment to reflect on her powerful, painful words, Mungure paused briefly, before noting the reaction to the walk gives her hope things can get better.

“We felt the lifting hands of community members from diverse backgrounds including business, civil society, workers in government who assisted in their personal and professional capacities, and a mixed demographic of women, men, young and elderly people.”

However, Mungure is adamant that to win the battle against GBV, President Duma Boko must declare a state of emergency

“Dedicated resources and an Emergency National Action Plan will incorporate a concrete pathway for action by all relevant stakeholders, including accountability and measurable indexes.

“Tackling GBV is complex and requires a polycentric approach [a governance style that decentralizes decision-making, empowering local or smaller units to take action while still maintaining a unified system] including holding state actors accountable for breach of duty or inaction, as well as efficient justice systems that are survivor centric. We need to have a comprehensive prevention, redress and accountability framework and bring community members along in the process to not only change behavioral attitudes around GBV!”

Showing her support for the cause, another influential leader, former Customary Court of Appeal President, Margaret Mosojane assumed the role of Chief Walker in Francistown.

Mosojane called on government to support children from GBV affected families, integrate GBV education into school curricula, and incorporate behavioral training for security and justice departments.

“In the past, they were laws and values that were taking care of reproductive health; but we have abandoned them and they are the greatest cause of violence. A man impregnates a woman and when she asks for money to fend for the baby, a misunderstanding erupts. Men have to know that having a child everywhere is not fashion,” she said.

Another key participant, Inclusion Hub founder, Ontifile Gaokgorwe encouraged people to talk about GBV even when it’s uncomfortable.

“Raise awareness in your homes, your workplaces, your wards, your streets, your churches, your schools. We must report abuse not just when it happens to us, but when it happens to anyone around us. The culture of silence must be broken. We must demand better services for survivors, counseling, safe shelters, and legal protection. We call on government departments, civil society, and the private sector to stand with us and resource the fight,” challenged Gaokgorwe.

With the initiative proving a success, organisers will look into the possibility of holding it every year; their voices will be heard!