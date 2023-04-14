Turning the city red

With four games of the season remaining, First Division log leaders, Tafic Football Club (FC) need just seven points from a possible 12 to be absolutely certain of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

After three years away, the Francistown giants are within touching distance of a return to the elite division. The Reds could edge even closer with a win over visiting Mbalakalungu SC from Kasane this Saturday.

The latter came out 1-0 winners when the two teams met in the first round in Kasane. However, after an electric start to their first season in the second tier, the Green Giants...