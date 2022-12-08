Connect with us

Witchcraft crops up in judges’ case

*”I should prepare myself for dead lizards” – Chief Justice

By

Published

LASHING OUT: Chief Justice Rannowane

In a loaded letter of complaint to President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane has described Lobatse High Court Judge, Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe, as a deceitful, irresponsible and cantankerous judge who thrives on conflict, falsehoods, and disharmony and constantly seeks confrontation.

This emanates from Ketlogetswe’s allegations that Justice Rannowane and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Kabo Morwaeng, tried to interfere in his independence when he was presiding over a bail application by the former Minister of Finance, Dr Thapelo Matsheka, who was in August arrested and...

