Low BMC slaughter slows down leather park

The low numbers of cattle slaughtered at Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) has forced the authorities to reconfigure the envisaged Lobatse leather park and also relocate it to a new site in Special Economic Zone.

This was confirmed by the Lobatse Deputy Mayor, Phemelo Masisi, when addressing the full council meeting this week.

“Let me reiterate that the delayed implementation of Lobatse Leather Park was necessitated by the need to reconfigure the project's emerging risks such as the reduced slaughter by BMC. All this resulted in re-scoping of the project, which included validation of raw materi...