Embedding wellness into the workplace

The expectation of every employer is that employees should be goal-oriented and deliver high performance.

However, often at times, companies do very little to invest in employees’ development to ensure effectiveness in the workplace. During a wellness day workshop held on Thursday, National AIDS and Health Promotion Agency (NAHPA) affirmed the importance of investing in and fostering the wellbeing of employees as a performance booster.

The day’s theme was 'embedding wellness into the workplace, built on health promotion activities or policies that support positive employee health and beh...

