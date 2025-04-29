Where are they now

Venson-Moitoi on Masisi, misery and life after the BDP

When it comes to female politicians in Botswana, precious few can match the achievements of Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

A former journalist, Venson-Moitoi was a mainstay of parliament for close to 20 years, starting out as a specially elected member in 1999 before progressing at the polls in Serowe South.

The mother-of-two has led several ministries; from Education to Tourism, Science and Technology to Foreign Affairs, her influence is vast.

However, her political career came crashing down in the early days of former President, Mokgweetsi Masisi’s doomed reign.

Disillusioned with the direction the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) were taking, in December 2018, Venson-Moitoi, who had just been appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, expressed interest in challenging Masisi for the Presidency.

She was dropped from cabinet the very next day!

Following the fallout, she abandoned her plans to contest for the top seat or even another term in parliament.

Banished to the sidelines, and shunned by former BDP allies terrified of incurring Masisi’s wrath, the famously outspoken Venson-Moitoi went silent.

She found her voice again late last year, leaving the BDP after the red machine lost power in the October 2025 general elections.

Six months later, Venson-Moitoi speaks once more, this time to The Voice’s FRANCINAH BAAITSE….

Thank you for your time. You’ve been uncharacteristically quiet of late; what’s keeping you busy and are you still involved in active politics?

I quit politics. I am currently running a consultancy in Gaborone.

It’s a management and training consultancy. I do some works internationally.

For some time now I have been participating in elections observation in the Commonwealth region.

I am an administrator by profession so after being frustrated by BDP leadership I decided to go back to my profession, which is Administration.

I registered for accreditation from Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA) so I can practice.

Many will wonder why you hung-on at the BDP for so long and only quit after they lost the general elections?

I did not want to leave them during a campaign season.

I did not want to give anyone a reason to start accusing me of trying to de-campaign them.

I was simply tired of persecutions hence I turned to prayer and quietly did my business.

It must have been hard staying in a party where you felt unwanted?

You have no idea. I was persecuted whilst I was a member of the BDP.

I chose to remain silent and tried to look for a job, but those who gave me offers were rebuked and threatened by the then President, so they felt intimidated and backed off.

It was hard for me, but I turned to prayer. That is how I survived.

To do this I had to rid myself of the encumbrance that was my association with the BDP, but since they made it easy by pushing me out, I have come to terms with the rejection.

Motswana o rile se nkganang se nthola morwalo.

So things were that bad! Exactly how did you offend him?

My only offence was challenging him for Presidency. That is all.

As you will recall, when I work, I do so to serve Batswana believing and trusting that I am doing so under a government that has the interests of this country and her people at heart.

Over the past 15 years I battled within a BDP that was slowly but surely veering away from its social democratic principles that had made it the envy of many.

We all watched as power slowly but surely left the people and moved into the hands of the leadership.

I challenged this and I was persecuted. The leadership led to 2024, no doubt.

Now that Masisi is stepping down, will you consider rejoining the party and maybe trying your luck for the Presidency again?

No, I have moved on, I am no longer interested in active politics.

Again remember that we are aging, years have certainly gone by. I am happy that after five years of victimisation there is a new government and I once again have an opportunity to do what I do best, work.

Helping others achieve their goals, sharing my God given talents on what I know about making organisations run, oiling the machines that make institutions move the way they should and doing this without hindrance, all at God’s time.

I have found my peace. I congratulate Batswana for being who we are, ruthlessly vigilant and selfish about our democracy, I do pray that this spirit lives on!

Do you believe BDP can bounce back from its historic hiding at the October 2025 polls?

On this one, kindly allow me to plead the 5th amendment, the right to remain silent!