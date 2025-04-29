Poetic justice

Shaya has a certain way with words, so perhaps it’s time to consider a career change, swapping hot gossip for even hotter poetry.

I mean, have you seen how much cash some of our traditional poets are raking in?

These wordsmiths are making a killing in tips every time they perform!

It’s become the new norm; audiences just throw money at them while they’re on stage.

And get this, they’ve figured out the trick: the longer the poem, the bigger the tip.

Smart, huh! Shaya doesn’t think it’s a bad hustle though; he knows it’s all about the performance.

If you’re good, those tips are rolling in.

Word on the street is some of these poets are walking away with over P1, 500 a night in tips alone!

But you better watch out, poets, Shaya’s coming for your spot.