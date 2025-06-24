Watery alert

*NWDC braces for diarrhoea Thamalakane flows

The North West District is bracing for a possible outbreak of diarrhoea among young children as the Thamalakane river begins to flow again.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in Primary Health Services Dr Sandra Maripe-Ebutswe said the District records outbreak of diarrhoea diseases every year around winter when this main river that run across Maun fills up, and around August and September when water levels significantly go down.

“Since we are anticipating the river to start filling soon, it is for this reason that the community leadership, government and non-governmental organisations as well as members of the media should join hands to help spread the message to members of the public on this public health matter and advice them to remain calm but vigilant and that they should visit the nearest health facility should they or their children experience any unusual symptoms including dehydration, vomiting, decrease in urination, dry lips, sunken eyes, fever, nausea, blood or mucus in stools, loose bowels for more than three times a day,” said Maripe in eresponse to a media inquiry.

Often the diarrhoea outbreak results in loss of lives among younger children aged under five years.

Last year from July to August the District recorded 17 deaths of younger children in that age group from a devastating diarrhoea and vomiting outbreak.

Maripe told a full Council meeting then that eight of the children died while undergoing medicinal assistance while nine were brought in already deceased. Then the DHMT which was under Ministry of health recorded 622 diarrhoea cases in those two months.

Maripe has therefore advised that the heightened risk of a diarrhoea outbreak due to contaminated water sources calls for members of the public to keep their environments clean and maintain high standards of hygiene, to “ Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consumption including always washing their hands with clean water and soap and boiling water for children before drinking it.”

Thamalakane river annually receives floods in winter when water from last rain season from Angola highlands and neighbouring Namibia flows into the country through Mohembo panhandle.

The water travels over a thousand kilometres from Cuito river in Angola, merges with Cubango river in Namibia to form Okavango river and flows into Botswana in Mohembo, then splits into Okavango delta and thinning into fewer channels that feeds into Thamalakane river.

The past rainy season from December 2024 to March 2025 according to NWDC, resulted in the entire Okavango river systems experiencing above-normal rainfall. This year promises significant inflows, driven by both local rainfall and regional rainfall from Angola and Namibia.

At Mohembo gauging station, the Okavango River water level reportedly recorded a maximum of 3000 metres on 24th April 2025 as compared to 1 674 metres during the same period in 2024.

Preliminary satellite data and regional rainfall reports indicate that the upper catchments in Angola and Namibia received above average rainfall during the 2024/2025 rainy season and therefore Thamalakane is expected to receive larger volumes of water this year as compared to the previous one.

Maripe has therefore cautioned parents and the rest of the public to watch practice caution when near the waters to avoid drowning, “ Furthermore once the river fills up, the community is advised to be vigilant in preventing drowning by never leaving children alone near waters, prioritize water safety messages at homes, schools and public spaces.”