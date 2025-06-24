Setting a new standard

Standard Chartered pump P1 Mill into UB Marathon

University of Botswana (UB) Marathon has a sprightly new spring in its step after receiving P1 million from Standard Chartered Bank Botswana to cover this year’s race.

Set for 7 September at the UB Stadium, the marathon’s 4th instalment is gearing up to be the biggest yet.

Seen as a springboard for the development of road runners, away from the sporting side, charity is at the heart of the fund-raising event, with proceeds paying for young citizens to study at UB.

Initially the scholarships focused on Masters and PHD courses but this time will be given to Undergraduate Degrees.

Speaking at a special ceremony to announce the sponsorship on Wednesday, Standard Chartered CEO, Mpho Masupe described it as a privilege to be so heavily involved in such a worthy event.

“What makes this special is that we are able to support young people who want to get somewhere in education and sports at the same time. These are people who are looking to contribute to their country’s growth because research from those who will pursue the education path will come up with innovative solutions which will assist this country going forward. This marathon is a way to unite nations gathered together and provides an opportunity for sports and tourism development. We continue to stand firm in this believe and our support towards this event showcases the impact we want to make in Botswana,” declared Masupe.

The relationship between UB and Standard Chartered dates back to 2023 when the bank injected P800, 000 into the marathon.

“A partnership like this enhances economic growth of the country because what you are supporting us with funds which will help grow our students,” said UB’s grateful Vice Chancellor, Professor David Norris.

Race categories for the marathon include: 42.2 km, 21.1km, 10km for senior women and men. Junior runners (Under 20), para runners (Wheelchair), students and masters are catered for with 21.1 km and 10km distances.