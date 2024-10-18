Wada wins big in season 2 of DBS roadshow

It was an electrifying night at the Grand Palm on Friday (October 4, 2024), as 32-year-old Wada Mapiki drove off with a brand-new VW Polo classic and a whopping P15,000 cash prize after winning the highly anticipated Season 2 of the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) Roadshow.

The initiative, supported by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and powered by Big Dawg Productions, is part of a government investment of P2.7 million to unearth untapped talent across Botswana.

Wada’s winning performance was highlighted by her song Sebaka, a soulful track produced by DJ Skizoh BW that celebrates finding joy after hardship.

“The song speaks of God finally answering our prayers. The creative process was challenging, we had just one day to create it, but it turned out to be the best piece of work that earned me a car,” Wada shared excitedly.

Reflecting on her victory, Wada described the experience as surreal.

“Dreams really do come true .It feels like a dream that has finally become tangible and reachable. I now believe I can tap into anything and immerse myself in my fullest potential. I feel blessed,” she said.

The road to the top wasn’t an easy one. Wada started by auditioning in Tlokweng, and then faced off against 39 other hopefuls during boot camp.

“The top 40 were reduced to 20, and from there we formed groups to create songs and perform. Our group, Soul V, came out victorious and moved on to the finals,” she recounted.

Beyond the win, Wada also took home an additional P15, 000 for being voted the best-dressed contestant.

“I love expressing myself through what I wear. I always strive to be different. My style is sometimes young and hip, other times grown, smooth, and elegant. I like to add a touch of richness and luxury silks and sparkling jewellery are my current obsession,” She said as she shared her passion for fashion and unique style.

With a recording and management contract now in hand, Wada has big plans for her music career.

“I’ve already recorded my first E.P., courtesy of DJ Fresh. Now, I’ll focus on recording my debut album and creating live-band visuals for the E.P. It’s an incredible opportunity,” she said, expressing gratitude for DJ Fresh and Big Dawg Productions.

“Working with them has been an absolute delight. They have taken care of us and helped us unleash our full potential.”