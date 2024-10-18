SEZA’s airport city attract P4.2 billion investment

The Airport City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), strategically located near Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, is on track to become a significant contributor to Botswana’s economic growth.

Already, nine investors have pledged a combined P4.2 billion towards this ambitious project. A P198-million investment will be used to build investor-ready warehouses, which include 4,000 square meters of integrated office and warehouse space, designed to cater to the needs of early-stage investors.

Local contractors are expected to carry out the construction on the 800-hectare site, setting the stage for further economic activity.

Airport City is envisioned as a dynamic mixed-use zone that will attract industries such as diamond beneficiation, aerospace, aviation services, cargo handling and storage, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and automotive and plastic injection molding. SEZA aims to bring in P50 billion in investments, with the P4.2 billion already secured marking an important milestone.

Among the early investors is Syndicate Bio, which is investing P68 million to establish a medical research center specializing in cardiovascular and infectious diseases, precision medicine, and informatics.

This aligns with Botswana’s push to position itself as a leader in health research and development.

The hospitality industry is also showing strong interest in Airport City.

KM & EM has pledged P771 million for a five-star hotel, an international conference center, and other amenities aimed at supporting the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) sector.

Universal Builders is also stepping up with a P791 million investment in tourism and hospitality, while Benjamite and SAFDICO are together injecting P1.9 billion into mineral beneficiation, strengthening Botswana’s value chains and generating new jobs.

Diamond manufacturing company KGK will expand its local operations with a P60 million commitment.

Other significant investors include Bluelite from the automotive sector and Pure DC and Sprint Couriers, with P109 million, P340 million, and P78 million investments respectively.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi emphasized the SEZ’s pivotal role in diversifying the national economy.

“The intention is to propel and diversify the economy through an export-led strategy. SEZ investments are already yielding returns, and discussions with mega investors in SEZ-regulated industries are ongoing,” he remarked.

The Airport City SEZ is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs.

Key institutions like the Bank of Botswana, Botswana Innovation Hub, Debswana, and the Diamond Trading Company Botswana have already established a presence within Airport City, encouraging local businesses to register as SEZ investors and establish complementary services such as retail, healthcare, and entertainment.

“The Airport City SEZ presents immense opportunities for local businesses to take part in Botswana’s evolving economic landscape. Those capable should seize this chance to help secure the country’s future,” added President Masisi.

Fully financed by the government, Airport City is a joint initiative between SEZA and the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB).

The first phase, costing P112 million, will involve the construction of a 1.8 km six-lane dual carriageway, stormwater drainage, water and sewer networks, and electrical and telecommunications infrastructure.

The second phase, launched in August 2023, will see an additional P580 million invested in a 16 km road network, the construction of a second sewer lift station, and the relocation of airport road services.

These infrastructure developments, including improvements to potable water, internet access, and sewer systems, are expected to be completed by July 2025, making the Airport City SEZ an even more attractive destination for investors.