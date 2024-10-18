Top ladies vie for Miss Tourism crown

The Chobe District, renowned for its stunning landscapes and vibrant wildlife, is once again in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not just the scenery turning heads.

Twenty of the region’s most beautiful young women will soon compete for the Miss Chobe Tourism crown, blending the natural allure of the district with human grace and beauty.

“It’s the perfect balance—nature’s beauty complemented by the elegance of Chobe women,” said Itumeleng Mabutha, founder of the Miss Chobe Tourism beauty pageant. As a former pageant contestant herself, Mabutha explained that the beauty of Chobe women has long been under appreciated on the national stage.

“When we talk about beauty pageants, Chobe is often overlooked. It’s time to change that and show the world that this district is home to women who can compete anywhere,” she said.

At the recent event, Mabutha stressed that the pageant goes beyond beauty. It opens doors for aspiring models, fashion designers, and beauty therapists, offering them a platform to showcase their talents.

“The sash isn’t just a piece of fabric; it symbolizes the hard work, dedication, and courage that brought you here,” Mabutha told the contestants.

“As you wear it, remember that you are role models and ambassadors for the Chobe community.”

The pageant’s emphasis on empowerment and advocacy was echoed by Josephine Piet, founder of The Wave Society Botswana, an NGO that champions gender-based violence prevention and women’s empowerment.

Piet emphasised that the pageant is not only about beauty, but also about promoting tourism and culture.

“Chobe is rich in natural wonders, history, and traditions. Our contestants, representing different regions, are ambassadors of this heritage. Through them, we invite the world to experience the vibrant heart of our nation,” she said.

In addition to showcasing culture, Piet highlighted the pageant’s role in raising awareness about mental health and substance abuse, issues that disproportionately affect women and youth.

“Mental health is often overlooked, especially for young people and women who face immense social pressures,” she said.

Acting Council Secretary Neo Moatlhodi, who delivered the keynote address, shared a personal story about her own battle with mental health.

“I was once diagnosed with a mental health condition and spent time at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital. I had to leave my job for a year, but I returned and rose through the ranks,” she revealed, encouraging the contestants to be resilient and face their challenges head-on.

The Miss Chobe Tourism Fashion Show and Finale will take place on November 30th at the Wild View Resort in Kasane.

With a focus on beauty, culture, and advocacy.

This event promises to be a celebration of both the Chobe District’s natural and human wonders.