Violent twin brother in court for murder

A 27-year-old man is behind bars after a violent night at Millenium Bar in Molepolole, where he allegedly stabbed his twin brother and killed a neighbour who tried to intervene.

The suspect, Boago Keikantseng, has been charged with murder, and the prosecution has requested that he remain in custody as investigations continue.

It is alleged that the drama unfolded when an intoxicated Keikantseng started assaulting his girlfriend.

His girlfriend, alongside 18- year-old Katlego Letlhogela, intervened in a bid to stop the violent outburst.

The enraged Keikantseng allegedly grabbed a knife and slashed his twin brother’s right arm before turning on Letlhogela, accusing him of owing him P60.

Despite Letlhogela’s promise to repay the debt the following day, Kekantseng is said to have viciously stabbed him in the left breast, leaving him fatally wounded.

Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo of Molepolole police station said the incident was reported to them the same day on September 7th, 2024, around 0200 hrs.

“We received a report from the 39-year-old twins’ mother telling us that she had received a phone call informing that her twin son stabbed the other with a sharp object. The twins allegedly had a misunderstanding which led to the brawl,” said ASP Mokamogo.

After receiving the report, the police rushed to the scene and took both the injured twin and the other man to the hospital.

According to the police, the twin brother was treated and discharged while Letlhogela was unfortunately certified dead by a medical doctor.

Keikantseng has been remanded in custody till next court appearance set for October 8th, 2024.